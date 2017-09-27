WORCZAK, Michael J.

WORCZAK - Michael J. Retired Amherst Police Lieutenant passed away September 25, 2017 age 68. Former husband of Julia C. (nee Cameron) Worczak; dear father of Cameron (Jessica) Worczak and Emma (Nicholas) McKenna; son of the late Frank and Bernice (nee Czuba) Worczak; brother of Kathryn (Vincent) Wood, Thomas (late Linda) Worczak and Ronald (Cynthia) Worczak. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (Cor. Hopkins). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Church (Williamsville) at 9:30 AM. (Everyone please assemble at church). Mike was an Army Veteran and served in South Korea. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amherst Police Club Inc. PO Box 205, Williamsville, NY 14230. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.