City Hallways (Sept. 27): Changes coming to Police Oversight Committee

More meetings

A lot of people were very angry when the second meeting of the year for Police Oversight Committee was canceled in July.

The committee is the only real civilian oversight of the Buffalo police, yet it was meeting only twice a year.

That is, until Tuesday when the rescheduled meeting was held, and it was announced that the committee will meet three times a year – January, May and June – instead of only in January and July.

The oversight committee was reinstated by the Common Council in 2014 to focus on police training and legislation but not day-to-day department operations or police brutality investigations.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, Chairman David Rivera – a retired Buffalo police officer – announced that the committee will establish a community advisory board of citizens who will report to the Common Council and work with command staff of Buffalo police.

"Working together we can come up with some solutions to the problems we may have," said Rivera, who represents the Niagara District on the Common Council.

Mark your calendars

It's no secret that the City of Buffalo has been reviewing the assessed value of residential, commercial and industrial properties in the city.

City Hallways reported over the summer that the revaluation process that Buffalo started in 2010 is almost complete.

To explain the process and answer questions, the city's Tax Department and Common Council members are hosting information sessions throughout Buffalo to help property owners understand what revaluation means and to address concerns about taxes going up.

Meeting dates are as follows in the various districts. Anyone can attend any of the meetings whether or not it's held in his or her district.

Lovejoy – 6 p.m. today in Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St.

Delaware – 6 p.m. Thursday in North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road.

Niagara – 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in Lafayette High School, 370 Lafayette Ave.

South – 6 p.m. Oct. 16 in Southside Elementary Schoo0l, 430 Southside Parkway.

Fillmore, part 1 – 6 p.m. Oct. 19 in Theater of Youth, 203 Allen St.

Fillmore, part 2 – 6 p.m. Oct. 23 in Matt Urban Center, 1081 Broadway

North – 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in McKinley High School, 1500 Elmwood Ave.

Masten – 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Ave.

Ellicott - TBD

