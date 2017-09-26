WNY high school volleyball polls (Sept. 26)

Western New York coaches polls

(first-place votes in parentheses, * indicates tie)

Girls volleyball

Large schools

School Points

1. Williamsville East (8) 80

2. Clarence 70

3. Lancaster 62

4. Orchard Park 59

5. Niagara Wheatfield 48

6. Hamburg 34

7. Kenmore West 32

8. Grand Island 28

9. Williamsville South 21

10. Williamsville North 8

Also receiving votes: Lockport, Sweet Home, Frontier.

Small schools

School Points

1. St. Mary's of Lancaster (7) 70

2. Portville 62

3. Eden 56

4. Akron 44

5. East Aurora 42

6. Maryvale 40

7. Sacred Heart 30

8. Cattaraugus/Little Valley 21

9. Cassadaga Valley 13

10. Panama* 10

10. Mount St. Mary* 10

Also receiving votes: Alden, Randolph, Forestville, Allegany-Limestone, Maple Grove.

Boys volleyball

School Points

1. Lockport (10) 100

2. Eden 89

3. Canisius 81

4. Clarence 58

5. Maryvale 51

6. Frontier 43

7. Hamburg 36

8. Starpoint 35

9. Sweet Home 29

10. Orchard Park 13