WNY high school volleyball polls (Sept. 26)
Western New York coaches polls
(first-place votes in parentheses, * indicates tie)
Girls volleyball
Large schools
School Points
1. Williamsville East (8) 80
2. Clarence 70
3. Lancaster 62
4. Orchard Park 59
5. Niagara Wheatfield 48
6. Hamburg 34
7. Kenmore West 32
8. Grand Island 28
9. Williamsville South 21
10. Williamsville North 8
Also receiving votes: Lockport, Sweet Home, Frontier.
Small schools
School Points
1. St. Mary's of Lancaster (7) 70
2. Portville 62
3. Eden 56
4. Akron 44
5. East Aurora 42
6. Maryvale 40
7. Sacred Heart 30
8. Cattaraugus/Little Valley 21
9. Cassadaga Valley 13
10. Panama* 10
10. Mount St. Mary* 10
Also receiving votes: Alden, Randolph, Forestville, Allegany-Limestone, Maple Grove.
Boys volleyball
School Points
1. Lockport (10) 100
2. Eden 89
3. Canisius 81
4. Clarence 58
5. Maryvale 51
6. Frontier 43
7. Hamburg 36
8. Starpoint 35
9. Sweet Home 29
10. Orchard Park 13
