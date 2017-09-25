Century-old Jell-O wagon coming to Buffalo museum

A horse-drawn Jell-O wagon from between 1902 and 1904 will be unveiled Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum.

The wagon, made for the Jell-O company in Leroy, was discovered by Danielle Colby of the History Channel's "American Pickers" show in an Ouachita Parish, La., family barn. James and Mary Ann Sandoro, the not-for-profit museum's founders, bought the rare wagon and were part of two episodes of "American Pickers" earlier this year.

Colby will be at the museum for the wagon's unveiling. VIP admission is $125; general admission is $50. Funds will go toward conserving the wagon's paint and lettering. For more information and to make reservations, call 853-0084 or visit www.pierce-arrow.com.