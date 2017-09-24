MUSALL, Robert H.

MUSALL - Robert H. September 20th, 2017 of Corfu, NY. Husband of Susanalice; father of Kathryn Musall, Kara (Mike) Czechowicz, Emily (Justin) Fronkowiak and Sara (Eric Krasinski) Musall; grandfather of 6 grandchildren. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 E. Main St., Corfu, NY. Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 11:30 AM at the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, 63 Allegheny St., Corfu, NY.