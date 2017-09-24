HOLTYN, Marilyn A. (dolka)

September 20, 2017, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of John Holtyn Jr.; stepmother of Jeffery (Michelle) Holytn, Tammy (Keith) Lowenstein; Step-grandmother of Emily, Claire and Chase; sister-in-law of Elaine (late Ronald) Anderson, Patricia Kuznicki; aunt of Helen Twarog and survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial, Monday at 10 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd. Please assemble at church. Marilyn was a member of the Couples Club.