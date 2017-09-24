Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) gets sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks for a play as he is pursued by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor throws the ball as he is hit by Broncos linebacker Von Miller.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Preston Brown (52) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler III (16) in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) celebrates his touchdown against the Broncos with teammates in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) makes it into the end zone for a touchdown against Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott works the sidelines in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Mike Tolbert runs the ball against the Broncos in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott yells at officials from the sidelines in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler III catches a ball over E.J. Gaines during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) celebrates his field goal against the Broncos in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) tackles Denver Broncos' Demaryius Thomas (88) in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Broncos quarterback Trevor Simian (13) throws a pass against the Bills in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jamaal Charles runs for a Denver touchdown during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor throws the ball during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills RB LeSean McCoy makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott throws the challenge flag during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Brandon Tate fights for yardage on a Denver Broncos punt during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka kicks a 49-yard field goal against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders makes a catch against the Bills during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fullback Mike Tolbert (35) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills safety Colt Anderson (33) hits Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) during the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler III (16) looks for yards as Bills defenders Tre'Davious White (27), Jordan Poyer (21) and Preston Brown (52) close in during the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor rushes the ball as he is pressured by Broncos linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fullback Mike Tolbert rushes against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks downfield as he rushes with the ball against the Denver Broncos.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines (28) intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler III (16) during the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines celebrates his interception during the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian throws the ball during the third quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills tight end Charles Clay (85) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills tight end Charles Clay pulls in a short pass from Tyrod Taylor for a touchdown against the Broncos in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) pulls his hand away at the last moment after offering to help Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) up off the ground during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Miller was penalized on the play.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) looks for extra yards after intercepting a Denver Broncos pass during the fourth quarter.
