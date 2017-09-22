WNY Refresh health and wellness events, Sept. 23-30

Following is a weekly listing of upcoming public events for those interested in health, fitness, nutrition and family support.

FAMILY

Walk the Falls. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Niagara Hub, 630 Main St., Niagara Falls. Walk, run or bike to Whirlpool State Park for music, food and a pop-up park. Free, though you’re asked to register online at healthierniagarafalls.org or in person on Saturday.

Brookdale Orchard Glen open house. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, 6055 Armor Duells Road, Orchard Park. Will provide visitors an opportunity to learn more about the facility, as well as gain valuable information about topics and resources available to older adults and their caregivers. Licensed real estate broker Sally Ball Conover will be present to provide insight and advice on the real estate needs of older adults.

Memory Minders. 10 a.m. Monday, Friday, The Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Social day program for adults with mild memory loss. For more info, call 433-1886 or visit daleassociation.com. $30 per day.

Party for the People. Benefit for Friends of Night People, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Event features comedy, improve and music. Friends of Night People serves dinner nightly to those experiencing homelessness and poverty in our community, as well as other services. Tickets are $25, include food and drink, and can be purchased by calling 884-5375, Ext. 200, or emailing joe@friendsofnightpeople.com.

National Recovery Month event. Singer, songwriter and storyteller Matt Butler, of New York City, will perform for this mental health support and awareness event at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Buffalo Psychiatric Center Butler Rehabilitation Center Auditorium, 400 Forest Ave. Free. and open to the public.

Rivershore Foundation annual dinner. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Niagara Falls Country Club, 505 Mountain View Drive, Lewiston. Event includes a cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, awards ceremony, silent auction and basket raffle. Tickets are $100 per person or tables of eight at $700. To purchase them or for more info, call 524-2266, Ext. 234. Proceeds will benefit the Hinman Street Apartment Project in Youngstown, which will support people with disabilities to live independently.

Environmental talk. “The Desperate Climate Fight: Ordinary People in an Extraordinary Moment,” by Bill McKibben, environmental author, educator and activist. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Albright-Knox Art Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Ave. Part of the Buffalo Humanities Festival. Buy tickets here. $20; $15 for students.

Total Freedom Program Open House. Also a fundraiser for the alternative faith-based addictions program, 2 p.m. Saturday, Total Freedom farm, 282 Broadway, Darien. Entertainment provided by the Kingdom Bound Worship Band and the Jesus Band. For more info, call 585-902-6001 or visit totalfreedomny.org.

Squash Out Cancer. First squash event in Buffalo to benefit the American Cancer Society, 1 to 4 p.m. next Saturday, Nardin Academy Athletic Center, 1803 Elmwood Ave. $10 registration fee for players of all abilities, including those who want to learn the game; $5 voluntary donations for parents and others who want to watch. Kids free. Preregistration is encouraged, but not required, at crowdrise.com/squashoutcancer.

Salsa Taste Off. 1 p.m. next Saturday, Downtown Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square.

FITNESS

OUTDOOR FITNESS

HEAL Bflo Yoga. Last class of the season, 9 a.m. Saturday, Bidwell Park, Elmwood Avenue at Bidwell Parkway.

Yoga on the Green. 9 a.m. Sunday, Kenmore Farmers Market, Village Green at 2919 Delaware Ave. For more info, visit vedayogaspace.com. Suggested donation $5 to $15.

Slow Roll Buffalo. Meet at 5:30 p.m., roll at 6:30 p.m. Monday, West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant St., and Clarence Bike Stampede, 3 p.m. next Saturday, West Shore Brewing Company, 10995 Main St., Clarence. Roughly 10-mile guided ride for all ages and abilities. Free. First-time riders should register at slowrollbuffalo.org.

Campus WheelWorks outing. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Campus WheelWorks, 744 Elmwood Ave. Five categories range from fast-paced, 30-mile course to a shorter “ice cream ride.” Bike helmet mandatory. For information on this and other excursions, visit campuswheelworks.com.

Niagara Frontier Bike Club. Local cycle club offers mostly weekend rides this time of year to its members. Weekday rides vary from 20-30 miles with weekend rides from 25-100 miles. For membership and more information, visit nfbc.com.

Checkers Running Club track sessions. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Williamsville North High School track, 1595 Hopkins Road, Amherst. Includes Children’s Track, Zero to 5K program and training. The club also organizes group fun runs and cross-country meets at various locations. Members get discounts on race entry fees and enjoy social gatherings including an annual picnic. For membership and program info, visit checkersac.org.

DANCE

Day of Dance. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst. Studio donated lessons from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $5 per person reflecting a variety of styles. Includes Children’s Intro to Ballroom Dancing, for those ages 8 to 14, and lessons for those living with Alzheimer’s disease. Double Ballroom Dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. for $10. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association, Parkinson Foundation, Family Promis of WNY and Seneca Street United Methodist Church. For more info, visit usadancewny.org.

International Folk Dance. 10 a.m. Monday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 695 Elmwood Ave. Instruction by Martha Malkiewicz with half-hour advance class at 11 a.m. For info, call 816-5049. $2.

Adult ballet. 5:45 p.m. Monday, Neglia Conservatory of Ballet, Tri-Main, 2495 Main St., Suite 600. For women and men of varying ages and levels with an interest in learning fundamentals or returning to ballet. For more info, visit negliaballet.org . $10-$15. Swing dancing. 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Polish Cadets Hall, 927 Grant St. Beginner swing dance followed by a social dance. No partner or dance experience necessary. For info, visit swingbuffalo.com.

Dance Cardio. 6:45 p.m. Friday. Buffalo Barre, 5843 Transit Road, Amherst. Instructional dance class set to upbeat pop music for women of all fitness levels. For more info, visit buffalobarre.com . $5-$20. Battle @ Buffalo. 7 p.m. next Saturday, Verve Dance Studio, 910 Main St. (above Hyatt’s Art Store). Monthly competition to encourage the development of young dancers in a supportive environment and provide a place for the community to learn, share and support the dance community. $5 to watch and $6 to battle.

OTHER CLASSES

Fitness Center/Weight Room. For ages 16 and up, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and next Saturday, 3:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Village of Lewiston Recreation, 145 N. 4th Street, Lewiston. Free.

Pound. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Stokes Fitness, 1669 Hertel Ave. Full-body cardio and toning with continuous simulated drumming. For more info, visit stokesfitness.com. $5-$10.

Water in Motion aqua fitness class. 10 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Nonmembers can purchase a 10-class pass for $59. For more info, contact Eric Poniatowski at eponiatowski@jccbuffalo.org or 886-3172, Ext. 411.

Barre Fitness for Beginners. 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Buffalo Barre, 5843 Transit Road, Amherst. For more info, visit buffalobarre.com. $5-$20.

BollyX with Henna and Madhu. 11 a.m. Sunday, Oasis Dance Center, 920 Niagara Falls Blvd., City of Tonawanda. Dance fitness class. For more info, call 698-0288. $7 or buy six-class pass for $35 (1 class free) and use it within 10 weeks of purchase.

BodyAttack. 10:15 a.m. Sunday, 7:15 p.m. Monday, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jewish Community Center of Buffalo, 787 Delaware Ave. Nonmembers pay $10 per class or can purchase 10 classes for $59.

The Glute Workshop. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Fierce Fitness, 167 Ashland Ave. For more info, visit fiercetraining.net. $10.

Chair exercise. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, The Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call 433-1886 or visit daleassociation.com. $2.

Meditation and relaxation. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Karuna Yoga Buffalo, 5225 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Learn and practice traditional meditation to cultivate joy, happiness, relaxation, concentration and skill in everyday living. For more info, visit karunayogabuffalo.com.

Introduction to Meditation. 6 p.m. Thursday, Buffalo Barre, 5843 Transit Road, Amherst. For more info, visit buffalobarre.com. $20.

Buffalo Barre Streaming Workout Videos. Daily, from Buffalo Barre, 5843 Transit Road, Clarence. Combines strength training and cardiovascular fitness in a fun, easy-to-follow workout. For more info, visit buffalobarre.com. $15 per month to subscribe to all videos. Cancel anytime.

SENIOR FITNESS

Senior Yoga Fit. 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Jewish Community Center Benderson Family Building, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Nonmembers can participate by purchasing a 10-class pass for $59. For info, call Ann Vorburger at 204-2070 or email annvorburger@jccbuffalo.com.

Tai chi for seniors. 10:15 a.m. Monday, Friday, West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St., West Seneca. For info, call 675-9288. Free.

Yoga for seniors. 10:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St. For info, email yogaforlifebflo@gmail.com or call 510-7457. $2.

Zumba. 11 a.m. Monday, Richmond-Summer Senior Building, 337 Summer St. $2.

Zumba Gold. 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, 150 Tech Drive. Included in YMCA membership or as part of the Silver Sneakers program, in which costs vary by insurance carrier. For more info, call 839-2543.

Zumba Gold with Jaime. 9:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, and 9:15 a.m. Thursday. St. George’s Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace. Low-impact dance fitness. For more info, call 574-9303. $5.

Zumba Gold With Jaime chair class. 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, St. George’s Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace. $5.

Chair yoga. 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Living Breathing Yoga, 7703 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. Classes designed for those with limited mobility, great for everyone. For more info, visit livingbreathyogi.com. $10.

Zumba. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Town of Tonawanda Senior Center, 291 Ensminger Road, Tonawanda. Preregister through the center office at 874-3266. $3.

SilverSneakers Cardio Circuit. Noon Friday, Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. For more info, call 688-4033.

TAI CHI

Tai Chi Chih. 9 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Clarence Hollow Wellness Center, 10946 Main St., Clarence. For info, visit massageandreikibydenise.massagetherapy.com. Eight classes for $80.

Taijiquan (tai chi). Improve postures, build strength, refresh the mind at 10 a.m. Saturday and next Saturday, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Peaceful Water Health and Fitness, 1914 Colvin Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Try two classes for $20. For more info, visit peacefulwaterhealth.com.

Taoist tai chi. Free open house 10 a.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Taoist Tai Chi Society of USA, 968 Kenmore Ave. Demonstrations, talk to instructors, learn about beginner class time. For info, visit buffalo.taoist.org, email buffalo.ny@taoist.org or call 876-7218.

Tai chi. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jewish Community Center of Buffalo, 787 Delaware Ave. For more info, visit jccbuffalo.org.

Tai chi. 11 a.m. Monday, DeGraff Community Center, 139 Division St., North Tonawanda. $5.

Tai chi. 11:30 a.m. Monday, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jewish Community Center Benderson Family Building, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. For more info, call 204-2070.

Tai Chi for Better Balance. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St. For info, call 828-1093. $3.

YOGA AND PILATES

Yoga By Bonnie. Adult yoga at 8:15 a.m. and express yoga at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Neglia Conservatory of Ballet, Tri-Main Building, Suite 600, 2495 Main St. For more info, visit negliaballet.org. $10-$15.

Little Pretzels Yoga. 9 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Power Yoga Buffalo, 758 Elmwood Ave. To sign up or for more info, visit poweryogabuffalo.com. $10.

Hatha Yoga. Drop-in class at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Himalayan Institute of Buffalo, 841 Delaware Ave. For more info, visit hibuffalo.org. $12.

Yoga. 10 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Resurrection Church Community Room, 3 Doat St., at Genesee St. Free for all ages and abilities; a snack will be served afterward. Supported by the church and the nonprofit Yogis in Service. For more info, visit yogisinservice.org.

Yoga Reset. 10 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Karuna Yoga Buffalo, 5225 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. For more info, visit karunayogabuffalo.com.

Pilates/Floor Barre. 10:30 p.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Neglia Conservatory of Ballet, Tri-Main Building, Suite 600, 2495 Main St. Ballet-inspired barre exercises fused with Pilates provides a body sculpting workout. No experience necessary. For more info, visit negliaballet.org. $10-$15.

Yoga. 9 a.m. Sunday, Lifestyle Health and Fitness, 80 Clinton St. Room 211, City of Tonawanda. For more info, visit healthyandfitwny.com. Free.

Yoga. 10 a.m. Monday, the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call 433-1886. $5.

Pilates. 10 a.m. Monday, Clarence Hollow Wellness, 10946 Main St., Clarence. For info, visit carlaspilates.com. $8.

As the Spirit Moves you yoga. 5 p.m. Monday, Winery at Marjim Manor, 7171 E. Lake Road, Newfane. Bring your own yoga mat. For more info, call the winery at 778-7001. $10. Prepay for five classes and get the sixth free.

Pilates. 6 p.m. Monday, Lifestyle Health and Fitness, 80 Clinton St., Room 211, City of Tonawanda. For more info, visit healthyandfitwny.com. $5.

Vinyasa yoga. 6 p.m. Monday, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Shakti Yoga, 133 Grant St. $12.

Introduction to Yoga Philosophy: The Bhagavad Gita . 6:30 p.m. Monday, Creative Wellness Group, 726 Main St., third floor, East Aurora. For more info, visit creativewellnessgroup.com. $35.

Gentle yoga. 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. Thursday, Body of Wealth Fitness, 3053 Main St. For more info, visit facebook.com/bodyofwealth. $10.

Pilates. 9 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Karyn Kelly Dance, 4223 Transit Road, Amherst. For info, visit carlaspilates.com. $6.

Chair yoga. 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Living Breath Yoga, 7703 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls. For info, visit livingbreathingyogi.com. $10.

Gentle yoga. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Shakti Yoga, 133 Grant St. For more info, visit shaktibuffalo.com or call 884-9642. $12.

Gentle yoga. 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St. For info, call 510-7457. $10.

Yoga Relax. 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Karuna Yoga Buffalo, 5225 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. For more info, visit karunayogabuffalo.com. $17.

Gentle Restorative Yoga. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Body Glyphix Studio, 12377 Big Tree Road, Wales. Free for cancer patients. $12.

Yoga Reset. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clarence Hollow Wellness, 10946 Main St., Clarence. A gentle meditative yoga class for all. $15.

Beginner Yoga. Drop-in class, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Himalayan Institute of Buffalo, 841 Delaware Ave. For more info, visit hibuffalo.org. $10.

Baptiste Power Yoga. 6 p.m. Thursday, Buffalo Barre, 5843 Transit Road, Amherst.

Laughter Yoga. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Many Haha’s Laughter Yoga Club, 546 Eggert Road. For more info, visit bit.do/manyhaha. Free for all ages and abilities.

Sunlight Yoga. Weekly six-week Vinyasa yoga workshop starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Buffalo Dance Center, 2331 Bowen Road, Elma. To register and for more info, visit buffalodancecenter.com or call 901-4263. $10-$48.

ZUMBA

Zumba by Samira. 9:15 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road; 9:15 a.m. Monday and 5:15 p.m. Zumba. Monday and Wednesday, St. George’s Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace. All are welcome and no experience required. For info, call Sue at 868-1578. $5.

Zumba. 6:45 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. Tuesday. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. For info, call 829-9314. $5.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Urinary and Colorectal Incontinence: What Are My Options?. Catholic Health free dinner program, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Michael’s Banquet Facility, 4885 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Registration required by calling 649-4218.

Professionally Crazy. Cheryl Blacklock, executive director of the Mental Health Association of Niagara County, shares her experiences with societal mental health beliefs, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lockport Public Library, 25 East Ave., Lockport. For more info, call 433-5935.

HOLISTIC HEALTH

Holistic Lecture Series. “Falun Dafa Qigong & Meditation, a Peaceful Practice for Body & Mind,” 7 p.m. Tuesday. Amherst Main Library at Audubon, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. This technique consists of moral teachings and five gentle exercises that promote spiritual growth and physical health.

Holistic Nursing Chapter meeting. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Explore ways to develop a holistic nursing practice for yourself and patients.Wellness Wednesdays. Noon Wednesday, Ellicott Square Building lobby, 295 Main St. Free.

Holistic classes. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect Ave., Hamburg. $35. Call 992-9264 to register.

SUPPORT

Dizziness support group. 10:30 a.m. Saturday Kenmore Branch Library, 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore. Meeting will provide information about the Vestibular Disorders Association’s Balance Awareness Week, which ends Sunday. For more info, visit vestibular.org/BAW. For more info on the support group, visit dizzygroup.org.

Parkinson’s caregiver support. 3 p.m. Tuesday, Weinberg Campus, 2700 N. Forest Road, Amherst.

Recovery International support. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island; 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place, Clarence. For adults needing help with depression, panic attacks, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder or anger management. Visit recoveryinternational.org or call 694-0104 for info on 10 Western New York meetings.

Bipolar Disorder support. Noon Thursday, Mental Health Association of Erie County, 999 Delaware Ave. For more info, call 886-1242 or email lwexler@eriemha.org.

Friends and family of persons with addiction. 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Amherst Town Court, 400 John James Audubon, Amherst. Information on how to find help for families affected by addiction.

NUTRITION

Farmer/buyer meet and greet. 7 p.m. Monday, 42 North Brewing Company, 25 Pine St., East Aurora. Event will feature targeted buyer/farmer networking opportunities and menu samples highlighting innovative and affordable ways to use state farm products in both restaurants and institutional food markets. Free, but please RSVP to Eva McKendry at Cornell Cooperative Extension by phone at 652-5400, Ext. 176 or email at ebm73@cornell.edu.

Food Truck Tuesday. Second-last FTT of the season runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St., and Flying Bison Brewing Co., 840 Seneca St. Up to 28 trucks a week will be featured, each serving at least one healthy option. Live music on The Boardwalk at Larkin Square is also part of the fun. Free parking in the Larkin Development Group lots. Guests are welcome to bring a folding chair or picnic blanket; pets, smoking and outside food or beverages are prohibited. For more info, visit larkinsquare.com.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

Alden Farmers’ Market. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. 13119 Broadway (Route 20), between Tractor Supply and Save a Lot, Alden. For more info, visit aldenny.org.

Blasdell Farmers’ Market. Last of the season, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 4271 Lake Ave., Hamburg. For more info, visit hamburg-chamber.org.

Bowman Farms Farm stand. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Oct. 20, 11259 Gowanda State Road, North Collins. For more info, visit bowmanfarmsinc.com.

Broadway Farmers’ Market. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, year-round. 999 Broadway.

Clarence Hollow Farmers’ Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October, town parking lot, 10717 Main St. (Route. 5), Clarence. For more info, visit clarencefarmersmarket.com.

Clinton Bailey Farmers & Flea Market. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, through October; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November to April, 1443-1517 Clinton St., at Bailey Avenue. For more info, visit clintonbaileymarket.com.

Downtown Buffalo Country Market. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays through October, 350 Main St., outside between Court and Church streets.

East Aurora Farmers’ Market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Wednesdays through Nov. 22, Aurora Village (TOPS) Plaza, 123 Grey St., East Aurora. For more info, visit facebook.com/EAFarmersMarket.

Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through November. Bidwell Parkway at Elmwood Avenue. For more info, visit elmwoodvillage.org.

Farm 2 Preschool Amherst Farmers Market. Last of the season, 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, 20 North Pointe Parkway, Amherst.

Farm 2 Preschool Kenmore Avenue Farmers’ Market. Last of the season, 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 500 Kenmore Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

Grider Street Farmers’ Market. Last of the season, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 351 Grider St.

Hamburg Farmers’ Market. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October, village municipal parking lot, Main and Buffalo streets, Hamburg. For more info, visit hamburg-chamber.org.

Holland Farmers’ Market. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 5, municipal lot on Route 16, next to Fire Hall, Holland. For more info, visit thehollandmkt.com.

Kenmore Farmers’ Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October, 2919 Delaware Ave., Kenmore.

Lancaster Sunday Farmers’ Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through October, 4913 Transit Road, Depew. For more info, visit thelancaster-market.com.

Main Amherst Fillmore Farm Stand. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October, 2580 Main St.

North Buffalo Farmers’ Market. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through October, 85 Dakota St.

Peaceful Soul Farmers’ Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through October, 11359 Southwestern Blvd., Irving. For more info, visit the market’s Facebook page.

South Buffalo Farmers’ Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through September, Cazenovia Park Casino, Buffalo. For more info, visit facebook.com/SouthBuffaloMarket.

Springville Farmers’ Market. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, year-round, Gentner Auction, 341 W. Main St. (Route. 39), Springville.

Uptown Fresh Healthy Lifestyles Market. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October, 3248 Bailey Ave. (next to fire station). For more info, visit buffalopromiseneighborhood.org.

Williamsville Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. For more info, visit williamsvillefarmersmarket.com.

North Tonawanda Farmers Market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, next Saturday, Robinson Street near Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda.

Niagara Falls City Market. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Pine Avenue between 18th and 19th streets, Niagara Falls.

HEALTHY EATING SUPPORT

Eating Disorders Anonymous. 9:30 a.m. Saturday and next Saturday, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clarifen Center, 1412 Sweet Home Road, Suite 1, Amherst. For more info, call 380-4035 or email edcatt2@gmail.com.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS). 9 a.m. Monday, Highland Hose Firehall, 1 George Nablo Parkway, Evans. Annual dues of $32; weekly fee of $1.

TOPS. 6 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda. Call 432-6207 for info.

Food Addicts in Recovery. 7 p.m. Monday, Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Room 3043, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Room 109, Wesleyan Church of Hamburg, 4999 McKinley Parkway.

TOPS. 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Tonawanda Zion Church, 15 Koenig Circle, Town of Tonawanda. $2.

TOPS. 9 a.m. Wednesday, Cheektowaga Recreation Center, 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. For more info, call 895-4414.

Healthy Living class. 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road, Amherst. $5 monthly dues.

TOPS. 5 p.m. Wednesday, Lancaster Municipal Building Room 215, 5423 Broadway, Lancaster.

TOPS. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave. Call 877-2915 for more info.

