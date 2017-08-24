FARRINGTON, Robert D.

FARRINGTON - Robert D. August 21, 2017 at age 83. Beloved husband of 56 years to Elaine (nee Navagh); devoted father of Peggy Ann (Edward) Griffin, Kathleen (Michael) Lojacono, Kevin (Shelly) Farrington, Paul (Leslie) Farrington and Timothy Farrington; cherished grandfather of Courtney, Mallory, Michael, Rachel, Matthew, Justin, Alexandra Grace, Emma and Dylan; dear brother of the late Sr. Marie Julianne Farrington, SSMN and Sr. Peggy Farrington, SSMN; also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 241 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14213. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com