BARTOCHOWSKI, Irene M. (Rybak)

Of Depew, August 19, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Steve; devoted mother of Nobert and David; dear sister of the late Richard (Barbara) Rybak; also survived by nieces. Visitation Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc. 4929 Broadway, Depew Tuesday 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial at a time and place to be announced. Flowers gratefully declined.