HEROLD, Joan (Cracknell)

Passed away peacefully at her home in East Aurora on Monday, August 14, 2017 in her 85th year. Mother of George (wife Patricia) and Michael. Beloved grandmother of Elsie and Geordie. She earned a Master's degree in Speech Pathology and worked for Children's Hospital and then BOCES of Erie County. Joan had many friends, a great love for dogs and enjoyed tennis, golf, skiing and travel. She is survived by her constant canine companion Cobber, who now lives with George and Patricia. A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 94 Buffalo Road, East Aurora, on Saturday, August 26 at 10:30 AM. Special thanks to all the caregivers who eased Joan's struggle with Alzheimer's. Donations in Joan's memory may go to the Alzheimer's Association, or your favorite dog/pet rescue organization.