COLLINS, James S.

COLLINS - James S. Age 89, of the City of Tonawanda, July 22, 2017, husband of Mary (nee Cooper) Collins, who died in 2010; father of James (Carol) Collins Jr., Jane (late David Nelson) Collins, Linda (Peter) Vrabel, William (Laura) Collins and Patricia (Alan) Sailer; also 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A private entombment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 26 at 1:00 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assn. of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221. James retired from Chevrolet Division of General Motors in 1984 after 30 years of service. He was a US Army Air Corps Veteran, serving as an Air Traffic Controller. He was also an active member of Tonawanda Senior Citizens and also UAW Local 774.