NORTHEM, Mable R. (Chandler)

Of West Seneca, NY, August 17, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Allen G. Northem. Dearest mother of Judith (Richard) Eckam, Patricia (late Gerald) Graham, Mark (Susie) and the late George (late Sandra) Northem. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Alfred, Howard, and Floyd Chandler, Florence Duttweiler, Elanor Tallman, and Susan Lips. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday 2-4, 7-9 PM at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where funeral services will be held Monday morning at 10:30,friends invited, flowers gratefully declined.