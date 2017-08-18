Colleges: Big 4 women's soccer kicks off season

All Big 4 women's soccer teams kicked off their 2017 seasons on Friday, but only one of them took home a win in the opener.

Canisius was the lone team with a victory Friday night, topping Youngstown State, 1-0, in overtime. Madeline Beaulieu scored the winner in the 103rd minute with an assist from Emily Czechowski. The goal came off a corner kick, which Beaulieu headed in to win the game in the sudden-death period.

In the earliest game of the day, Niagara suffered a 2-0 defeat to Michigan State. The Spartans out-shot the Purple Eagles, 12-7, and MSU scored in the 54th and 68th minutes to win. University at Buffalo dropped a 1-0 decision to Cincinnati, courtesy of a Sophie Gorman goal in the 70th minute for the Bearcats. St. Bonaventure fell to Binghamton, 2-1, scoring twice - in the 29th and 61st minutes - after the Bonnies opened the scoring with a Jarvis Sbuw goal in the second minute.