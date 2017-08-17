Amherst grocery store cluster grows to 9 stores — it's got a BJ's too

When we wrote about the surprising cluster of chain stores that sell groceries in a 1.5-mile stretch of the Niagara Falls Boulevard corridor in west Amherst, we thought we had covered them all:

Whole Foods (coming in September), Aldi, Feel-Rite Fresh Markets, Target, Tops Friendly Markets, Trader Joe's, Walmart and Wegmans. That's eight of them. Whew.

It turns out there are nine. At least nine.

It took a reader — thanks, Kris — to remind us that the BJ's Wholesale Club at 3056 Sheridan Drive sells fresh produce and other groceries.

Now, unlike the other stores, BJ's is a membership-based organization, with its website touting $50 or $100 annual costs for the privilege of shopping there. But Kris points out that BJ's often offers coupons for free 30-day or three-month trial memberships.

Click on a blue icon to see which store it represents.