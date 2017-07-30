KELLY, Minnie H. (Congdon)

KELLY - Minnie H.

(nee Congdon)

Of Lancaster, entered into rest July 22, 2017, devoted mother of Ricky Paul Kelly; cherished grandmother of Bradley Joseph Kelly; dear sister of six sisters and a brother. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5580 Genesee St., Lancaster, NY 14086. On-line condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.