TSCHACHTLI, Edith "Mary" (Cuthbert)

Of Akron, NY, July 26, 2017, age 91, beloved wife of the late Alvin Tschachtli; sister of the late Stewart (Irene) Cuthbert and the late Jane (James) Wyckoff; sister-in-law of the late Margaret (Clint) Hersee and the late John Tschachtli; dearest mother of Melissa (William) Knight, Laurie (Charlie) Miller, Lucy Tschachtli, and Jonathan (Carolyn) Tschachtli; loving grandmother of Carrie (Jason) Becker, Russell (Colleen) Miller, Nicholas (Sara) Miller and Grace (Steve) Richardson; also survived by four great-grandchildren who were the light of her last years. Friends and family may call at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence on Sunday, July 30th, from 2-6 PM, where a funeral will be Monday at 11 AM. Condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com