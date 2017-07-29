Boys roster announced for Buffalo team at BCANY Festival
Twelve of the best boys basketball players in Western New York will be playing for the Buffalo team at the Basketball Coaches Association of New York's Summer Hoops Festival in Johnson City. The event will be held on August 4-6.
The roster:
Name - Grade - High School
Willard Anderson - 12 - East
Julian Cunningham - 11 - St. Francis
Noah Hutchins - 11 - Park
Greg Dolan - 12 - Williamsville South
Jalin Cooper - 12 - Medina
Joe Jones - 12 - Park
Chad Bierbach - 12 - Depew
Justin Hemphill - 11 - O'Hara
Dan Scott - 11 - Park
Davonte Gaines - 12 - Health Sciences
Trevor Book - 12 - North Tonawanda
Jake Mullen - 11 - Amherst (alt.)
Share this article