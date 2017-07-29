Boys roster announced for Buffalo team at BCANY Festival

Twelve of the best boys basketball players in Western New York will be playing for the Buffalo team at the Basketball Coaches Association of New York's Summer Hoops Festival in Johnson City. The event will be held on August 4-6.

The roster:

Name - Grade - High School

Willard Anderson - 12 - East

Julian Cunningham - 11 - St. Francis

Noah Hutchins - 11 - Park

Greg Dolan - 12 - Williamsville South

Jalin Cooper - 12 - Medina

Joe Jones - 12 - Park

Chad Bierbach - 12 - Depew

Justin Hemphill - 11 - O'Hara

Dan Scott - 11 - Park

Davonte Gaines - 12 - Health Sciences

Trevor Book - 12 - North Tonawanda

Jake Mullen - 11 - Amherst (alt.)