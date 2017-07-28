Morning Pitch: Bisons open series with Louisville

The Buffalo Bisons open a three-game series with the Louisville Bats, starting Friday night. The Herd won the series in Louisville last week, 3-2.

Game time: 7:05 p.m. (Gates at 5 p.m.)

Promotion: fridaynightbash! It's Hawaii Night for festivities which begin with $3 food and beer specials from 5-6:30 p.m. It's also Family Campout Night.

Weather: The forecast from weather.com calls for cloudy skies with a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73.

Probables: T.J. House is scheduled to start for the Herd against righty Rookie Davis.

Last game: The Bisons dropped the final game of the series to Durham, 3-1, at Coca-Cola Field Thursday afternoon.

Tickets: $11.50 and $13.50 from bisons.com or the Coca-Cola Field box office.

Homestand: After Friday's game the teams meet again on Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:05 p.m.)