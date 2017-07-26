Daemen, D'Youville to offer combined degrees for pharmacy, public health

Daemen College and D’Youville College are teaming up to offer a quicker path to advanced degrees in pharmacy and public health.

The two colleges have agreed on a graduate program that will allow students to earn a pharmacy doctoral degree from D'Youville and a public health master's degree from Daemen in five years, instead of the traditional six years.

In addition, the colleges are offering a new program in which students would complete three years of undergraduate study in natural science at Daemen and then apply for admission to D’Youville’s pharmacy program.

Accepted students will have their fourth year of pharmacy courses at D'Youville applied toward completion of a bachelor’s degree at Daemen. Students then will finish their pharmacy degree at D’Youville, completing both programs in seven years.

The colleges are accepting students to the combined degree programs beginning in the fall 2017 semester.