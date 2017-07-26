Area Holes-In-One (July 26)

Area Holes-in-One

Paul Beiter, on the 125-yard second hole at Brighton, with a 7-iron.

John Blette, on the 140-yard second hole at Eighteen Mile Creek, with a 5-hybrid.

Kim Coleman, on the 142-yard seventh hole at Wanakah, with a 4-hybrid.

Cary Costa, on the 142-yard seventh hole at Wanakah, with a 5-hybrid.

Marco Galbo, on the 133-yard second hole at Ironwood, with a pitching wedge.

Bradley Hamilton, on the 135-yard second hole at Brighton Park, with a 9-iron.

Patty Knab, on the 126-yard second hole at Orchard Park CC, with a 6-iron.

Skip Melisz, on the 145-yard 11th hole at Eighteen Mile Creek, with a pitching wedge.

Mary Mogavero, on the 134-yard sixth hole at Orchard Park CC, with a driver.

Tom Paprocki, on the 160-yard fourth hole at Elkdale, with a 5-iron.

Bagrat Pahlevanyan, on the 166-yard eighth hole at Buffalo Tournament Club, with a 7-iron.

Joe Rastelli, on the 142-yard third hole at Grover Cleveland, with a 9-wood.

Jeff Sabatini, on the 110-yard 16th hole at Orchard Park CC, with a 9-iron.

John Sinclair, on the 135-yard ninth hole at Tan Tara, with an 8-iron.

Greg Zablonski, on the 145-yard 13th hole on the Hill Course at Chautauqua, with a 7-iron.