Area Holes-In-One (July 26)
Paul Beiter, on the 125-yard second hole at Brighton, with a 7-iron.
John Blette, on the 140-yard second hole at Eighteen Mile Creek, with a 5-hybrid.
Kim Coleman, on the 142-yard seventh hole at Wanakah, with a 4-hybrid.
Cary Costa, on the 142-yard seventh hole at Wanakah, with a 5-hybrid.
Marco Galbo, on the 133-yard second hole at Ironwood, with a pitching wedge.
Bradley Hamilton, on the 135-yard second hole at Brighton Park, with a 9-iron.
Patty Knab, on the 126-yard second hole at Orchard Park CC, with a 6-iron.
Skip Melisz, on the 145-yard 11th hole at Eighteen Mile Creek, with a pitching wedge.
Mary Mogavero, on the 134-yard sixth hole at Orchard Park CC, with a driver.
Tom Paprocki, on the 160-yard fourth hole at Elkdale, with a 5-iron.
Bagrat Pahlevanyan, on the 166-yard eighth hole at Buffalo Tournament Club, with a 7-iron.
Joe Rastelli, on the 142-yard third hole at Grover Cleveland, with a 9-wood.
Jeff Sabatini, on the 110-yard 16th hole at Orchard Park CC, with a 9-iron.
John Sinclair, on the 135-yard ninth hole at Tan Tara, with an 8-iron.
Greg Zablonski, on the 145-yard 13th hole on the Hill Course at Chautauqua, with a 7-iron.
