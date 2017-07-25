MARTIN, Mary B. (Dinsmore)

July 23, 2017, of Grand Island, wife of the late John F. Martin; beloved mother of Catherine A. Smith, Diane E. (William) Lapp, John E. (Cheri), Lawrence J. (Susan), William D. (Mary Lynn), Margaret A., Joseph M. Martin and the late Mary Susan (survived by husband Lance) Kohn and Christopher P. (survived by wife Michelle) Martin; also survived by 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; predeceased by four grandchildren and seven brothers and sisters. Friends may call Wednesday 3-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church (Old Church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Church.