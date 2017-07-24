Letter: Strong leadership is required for any East Side resurgence

Strong leadership is required for any East Side resurgence

With aggravated interest I continue to follow the foot-dragging in the rehabilitation of our languishing East Side. We’ve witnessed studies ad nauseam that go nowhere. The Central Terminal can be a catalyst for this rehabilitation if planned correctly. The need is for gutsy, don’t-take-no-for-an-answer leadership.

Start by getting together a coalition of political, business and community representatives and entrepreneurs who are visionary. Bring in planners with expertise in urban planning – the University at Buffalo may be of assistance. Don’t turn away investors who are interested, such as developer Harry Stinson. Investigate if there is an interested coalition of construction companies, banks and volunteer organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity.

Time is waning fast. The terminal is deteriorating! As pointed out by others in this column recently, the terminal is an ideal resource as a transportation and commercial hub for our region. It can also serve as a catalyst for neighborhood resurgence.

Calling all Western New York leadership. Carpe diem before it’s too late.

The Rev. Pascal Ipolito

Retired

West Seneca