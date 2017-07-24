Indigenous drum festival planned in Niagara Falls

“The Gathering of the Drums: Indigenous Drum Festival,” a free event, is planned for 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

Performers include Frankie McNaughton, Carl Jamieson, the African American Cultural Center, Monte Jones, Strong Water Women, SlyBoots’ Mohamed Diaby and his ensemble, Manding Foli Kan Don, and Cyro Baptista, a Brazilian percussionist.

The public can bring drums and join the drum circle.