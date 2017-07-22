MITZEL, ANNETTE E. (SEEDORF)

MITZEL - Annette E. (nee Seedorf)

July 18, 2017 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of 64 years of Glenn H. Mitzel; dearest mother of Patricia (Jim) Carney, Dorine (John) Odebralski and the late Brian Mitzel; cherished grandmother of Glenn, Kyle and Phillip Odebralski, Dr. Kathleen Carney and James (Amanda) Carney; sister of Donna Suchy and the late Marlene (late William) Luderman. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca where funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM. Friends invited. Annette was a member of Union Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and the Librarian at the St. John Lutheran Church for 30 years. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com.