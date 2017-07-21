Motorcyclist injured in collision at Michigan Avenue and Seneca Street
A motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injury happened Friday night when he collided with a vehicle on Michigan Avenue.
Police said the motorcycle was traveling north on Michigan near Seneca Street about 9:30 p.m. while another vehicle was apparently traveling south and attempting to make a turn when the two vehicles collided.
The 27-year-old operator of the motorcycle was transported to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
