Motorcyclist injured in collision at Michigan Avenue and Seneca Street

| Published | Updated

A motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injury happened Friday night when he collided with a vehicle on Michigan Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling north on Michigan  near Seneca Street about 9:30 p.m.  while another vehicle was apparently traveling south and attempting to make a turn when the two vehicles collided.

The 27-year-old operator of the motorcycle was transported to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

 

