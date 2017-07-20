Tom Martin leaving WIVB-TV, apparently for bigger market

WIVB-TV sports reporter and anchor Tom Martin is ending his strong two-year run at the CBS affiliate in August after his contract runs out.

Martin, who arrived here in August of 2015 after spending two years at a Lafayette, La. station, immediately impressed and apparently has attracted the attention of a bigger market.

In a brief telephone interview, Martin confirmed it was his choice to leave but added he couldn't immediately say what is next for him in the broadcasting business other than he has some "very promising opportunities."

"I love Buffalo," said Martin. "It treated me much better than I probably deserved. There are a couple of opportunities that are the logical next step for me."

"We thank him for the good work he's done for News 4," said Channel 4 General Manager Dominic Mancuso.

Martin confirmed the opportunities are in a bigger market.

And it can be increasingly difficult to get sports jobs in bigger markets, as sports coverage on local television newscasts is being diminished on many stations.

Martin will become the second sports backup to depart this summer as the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres seasons near.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) recently announced that Nick Filipowski is leaving this month after three years at the station.

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) sports department also will have a big hole to fill if sports director Adam Benigni becomes the station's news anchor. He has been handling the news anchor duties alongside co-anchor Maryalice Demler since Scott Levin left the station two months ago.

