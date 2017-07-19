Walden Galleria adds two more stores

Amid other changes, two new stores are coming to Walden Galleria.

BoxLunch, a novelty gift shop and apparel store, will open by the end of summer. The store will fill 1,798 square feet on the upper level near J.C. Penney.

Similar to Hot Topic or Spencer's, BoxLunch sells licensed and non-licensed pop culture merchandise such as "Game of Thrones" T-shirts, Harry Potter mugs and Star Wars waffle makers. For every $10 spent in the store, the company donates enough money to buy one meal to hunger relief charity Feeding America.

BoxLunch is headquartered in California. It has 50 stores in 14 states, including four stores in New York State.

The Galleria will also add Verizon retailer Cellular Sales this fall. The 996-square-foot store will also be located on the upper level near J.C. Penney. Cellular Sales has been named one of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately owned retailers. It opened its first store in Tennessee in 1993 and now has 600 locations in 37 states.

Progress is also being made on other projects underway at the mall.

Oyishi Japan, a quick-service restaurant in the mall's food court, is remodeling its space. LUSH Cosmetics continues to put the finishing touches on its expansion and remodel, which is due to be unveiled next month.

Urban clothing store Against All Odds will reopen in its new space by the end of summer, and bohemian women's clothing chain Free People will reopen this fall. White House Black Market opened in its new location last month across from H&M and Anthropologie.

Zara is still on target to open this winter in a double level store, part of which will be located in the recently closed Banana Republic. The highly-anticipated Spanish fast-fashion retailer will take up more than 30,000 square feet on the upper and lower levels.