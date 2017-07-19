MONTE, Kathleen (Potter)

MONTE - Kathleen (nee Potter) Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 17, 2017, devoted mother of Paul Monte; loving daughter of the late Carl and Alicia Potter; dear sister of Charlie (Nancy), Michael, Kevin (Alison) and Sean. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). On-line condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.