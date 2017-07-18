Niagara Falls man charged with boating while intoxicated

A Niagara Falls man was charged Sunday with boating while intoxicated in the City of Tonawanda, authorities said.

Steven Villont, 46, was arrested at about 7:15 p.m. by deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Marine Unit patrolling the Erie Barge Canal, Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka said in a news release.

The arrest was the unit's first of the season for the boating charges. Deputies stopped a vessel operated by Villont for "violating navigational laws," according to the Sheriff's Office release.

During an inspection, one of the deputies detected the odor of alcohol on Villont's breath, authorities said. He failed standard field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of more than 1½ times the legal limit, according to authorities.

He was charged with BWI, reckless operation of a vessel and unreasonable speed and is due in Tonawanda City Court at a later date, according to authorities.