Lancaster man charged with impersonating a police officer

Police have charged a Lancaster man with impersonating a police officer.

James J. Ward, 46, was arrested after a traffic stop over the weekend in which he showed an officer badge and identification cards, as well as a red flashing dashboard light, Lancaster police said Tuesday.

Ward, who was driving a blue 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when police pulled him over, told police he travels extensively throughout the state and neighboring states, police said.

Investigators believe Ward may have used his equipment to portray himself as an officer. He was charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer, a felony, police said.

Lancaster police ask anyone who may have any information about Ward to call Lt. Ronald Rozler at 716-683-2800, ext. 105.