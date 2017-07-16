SCHRAUFSTETTER, Paul V.

SCHRAUFSTETTER - Paul V. July 14, 2017, loving companion of 28 years to Judi Emser; dear father of Corinne (Robert) Hinckley, James (Amy), Kyle (Shari) Schraufstetter; grandfather of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Marie McGloin; also survived by many nieces and nephews; former husband of Kathleen Schraufstetter. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223 (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the Buffalo City Mission in Paul's name. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com