Soccer posts go to Ertel, Kronenwetter.

North Tonawanda native and Canisius College graduate Mike Ertel was named the new men's soccer coach at Hilbert College. John Czarnecki, Hilbert's director of intercollegiate athletics made the announcement on Friday.

Czarnecki was coach at Villa Maria College for the 2016 season, the school's inaugural season in the sport as a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II.

Meanwhile, Villa Maria named Tim Kronenwetter to succeed Ertel. Kronenwetter has more than 30 years experience coaching youth soccer. He was men's soccer coach at Hilbert for seven years and at St. mary's High in Lancaster from 1992-99. Villa Maria was 0-6 with Ertel last season.

Ertel was boys varsity soccer coach at West Seneca East High from 2011 through 2014 and served as an assistant coach with FC Buffalo in 2013 and 2014. Since 2010 he has been coaching with the Empire United Soccer Academy and is an assistant coach with the U.S. Boys Development Academy team.

In addition to his bachelor's degree from Canisius, Ertel had a master's degree in recreation and sports studies from Ohio University.