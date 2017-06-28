GRIFFEN, Margaret I. "Dani" (Daniels)

GRIFFEN - Margaret I. "Dani" (nee Daniels) June 27, 2017, beloved mother of Paul (Kim) Griffen, Terrie Griffen and the late Camille (survived by Henry) Randle; loving sister of George (Nancy) Daniels and Raymond (late Sharon) Daniels; also survived by many grandchildren. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Friday from 1-4 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 4 PM. Friends invited. Dani was a nurse at Buffalo General Hospital for many years. See an obituary and share online condolences at www.jerfh.com