Financial Trust credit union buys ex-First Niagara branch in Orchard Park

Another former First Niagara Bank branch is off the market.

Financial Trust Federal Credit Union paid $525,000 for an ex-First Niagara branch at 6520 Webster Road in Orchard Park, near the intersection with North Buffalo Road, according to county records. It was among 22 First Niagara and KeyBank branches in Western New York that closed late last year, after Key finished acquiring First Niagara.

The Webster Road property is immediately east of an existing Financial Trust branch at 3735 North Buffalo Road. Financial Trust's property at the corner, which the credit union owns, consists of .3 acres, while the former First Niagara branch consists of .8 acres.

A credit union official did not return a call to comment on its plans for the property. On its website, the credit union says it has more than 8,000 members and assets of more than $51 million.

Financial Trust FCU has five area branches, including one at Rich Products that is open only to that company's employees. Its main offices are in Cheektowaga.

Including the credit union's deal, at least five former First Niagara branches in the region that were closed after the acquisition are now spoken for. A different former First Niagara branch in Orchard Park, at 3049 Orchard Park Road, will be filled by a Bank on Buffalo branch.