Charlie Comerford resigns as AD and football coach at Bishop Timon-St. Jude

Charlie Comerford has stepped down as football coach and athletic director at Bishop Timon-St. Jude.

Comerford, one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of the school, said the "main factor" in his resignation was Michele Battin being removed as Timon's principal.

The school announced the removal of Battin and the resignation of Comerford in a statement on its website that was posted Saturday afternoon.

"We have decided not to renew Mrs. Battin's contract as principal of the school. We thank her for her many years of service," read the statement. "As of yesterday, Charlie Comerford has decided to step down as our athletic director and football coach. We thank him for his years of service to our school. We are actively pursuing new candidates for these positions and have nothing but the best interest of our students in mind."

In a statement via the @TimonFootball Twitter account, Comerford thanked players, coaches, family and others who supported the school, stating that "there are many different reasons for my decision, but the main factor was our principal, Michele Battin. Michele was the finest administrator, teacher, leader, friend, and boss I've ever been around.

"If people knew the stuff she did on a daily basis to keep the school viable, they would be astonished. In my opinion, Timon cannot absorb losing a leader like Michele. If this is the path the school is taking, I don't want to be a part of it."

1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/CYB6xDgRAB — Timon Football (@TimonFootball) June 24, 2017

2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/QPDzjrjuXf — Timon Football (@TimonFootball) June 24, 2017

Comerford confirmed to The News that he wrote the @TimonFootball statement. He had no further comment.

Emails to Timon president Kevin McLaughlin and communication director Maureen Burns were not returned. A phone call to Timon Chairman of the Board of Trustees Robert Maggio was not returned.

Comerford cited a lack of monetary support for athletics in his statement, describing the athletic department as "almost completely self-funded." He thanked coaches by saying "what our coaches did, for basically no money, was remarkable."

Comerford graduated from Timon in 2001. He was a two-time first-team All-Western New Yorker in football and basketball and was also All-Catholic in baseball. He went to Holy Cross to play football and basketball but a back injury halted his athletic career.

Comerford took over as Timon's football coach in 2011, replacing Al Monaco. He was named athletic director in 2012, succeeding Jim Palano, who Comerford played basketball under for the Tigers.

Under his guidance, the Tigers posted a 38-29 record against difficult competition, reaching two Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association championship games (2012 and 2014). In 2015, Timon lost to eventual champion St. Francis by a point in the semifinals.

Comerford added games against nationally renowned Buford (Ga.), Permian (Texas) and perennial Ohio state-title contender Central Catholic of Toledo last season, teams the Tigers are scheduled to visit again this year.

Basketball coach and football assistant Des Randall told The News that he has "not made any decisions, yet" regarding his future at Timon.

Comerford closed his statement by thanking "all of the kids I've coached. ... The 24-27 guys I coached every year are the only guys I'd ever want to compete with.

"Other schools could bring their 60 guys to our grass field, with all their advantages, and we'd be ready to play, no excuses. That's what Timon has always been about. I love you guys. Thanks for giving me everything you had."