BRUCATO, Liborio "Burt"

June 22, 2017, of Buffalo, NY, beloved husband of the late Isabel (nee Pedano); dearest father of Roslyn (Paul) Gorney, Michel (Kent) Smith, Edward (Susan) Brucato and Kim (Dennis) Puntillo; cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren; dear brother of Carolyn (Philip) Tucker and the late Nina (Rev. John) Birdsall and Thomas (Grace) Brucato; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday and Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Elmlawn Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Sharing Down Syndrome Arizona, 745 N. Gilbert, No.124 PMB273, Gilbert, AZ 85234. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertsperna

