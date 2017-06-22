Woman charged with arson after Buffalo apartment fire

A Buffalo woman is accused of starting an apartment fire earlier this week by lighting a comforter and a couch on fire, according to police.

Shantel Evans, 35, faces charges of second-degree arson and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with Monday morning's fire at 35 Emerson Place. She was arrested Monday, police said.

According to investigators, Evans lit a comforter on fire in a rear bedroom and a couch in a front room of the lower apartment while two people were home upstairs.

The two fires appeared to be intentionally set, fire officials said after the blaze.

Police said Evans was also charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.