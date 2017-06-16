BERG, Richard E. "Dick"

BERG - Richard E. "Dick"

May 23, 2017, beloved husband of the late Joyce M. Berg; devoted father of Richard J. and John E. Berg; loving grandfather of Carina Braymiller, Richard L. (Krista), Julie (Shawn) Mullen and Melanie Joy and loving great-grandfather of Kylee and Cianna Braymiller, Natalie, Ethen and Gavin Berg and Lila Joy Mullen. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Dick's memory to First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150 or Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences and history of Dick at www.mertzfh.com