High School Extra (June 15): Donner takes second at Fed golf

St. Francis' Michael Donner closed out a fine spring by Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association golfers by taking second overall at the New York State Federation Championships recently at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

Donner shot a 6-over-par 77 to lead the contingent of golfers from programs who are members of the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association against counterparts from the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association, New York PSAL and state Alliance of Independent Schools. Donner finished four-shots back of tournament champion Justin Lane of Section IX's Onteora.

St. Joe's Jacob Mertz, who won the state Catholic tournament championship last month, shot 90 and finished 19th.

Prep Talk Awards section

The Prep Talk Awards commemorative section will run in Saturday's edition.

The special pullout includes photos and bios of all the winners, including Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Team of the Year and Program of the Year.

Correction

Nardin's Gabrielle Orie broke the state Catholic High Schools Athletic Association record and placed ninth in the steeplechase during last Saturday's New York State Track and Field championship meet at Union Endicott High School. A story in Sunday's editions reported that her twin sister Danielle Orie participated in the event.