The B-52's will turn Kleinhans into a 'Love Shack'

"It’s not #Rachmaninoff – it’s #RockLobster!" Kudos to whoever on the BPO's publicity team came up with this, because it's brilliant, and it makes me want to go. The B-52's, who put Athens, Ga., on the map with the wonderfully goofy "Rock Lobster" before R.E.M. had even formed, is really the first American alternative rock band to bring a '60s dance-pop aesthetic to the idiom.

By blending primal rock 'n' roll, rockabilly, surf music and girl-group pop, the B-52's made being hip a lot less gloomy during the '80s and '90s, and happily, have survived long enough to enjoy well-earned victory laps in recent years.

No telling how this uber-fun mélange of Americana will blend with the full, unfettered power of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, but I, for one, am eager to find out.

Info: The B-52's with the BPO, 8 p.m. June 7 in Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets are $39.50 - $75 (box office, bpo.org).