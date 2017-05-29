HARTMAN, Holly M. (Fox)

December 25, 1947 - May 27, 2017, at 9:01 AM, the gates of Heaven opened, our butterfly flew and the church bells rang, loving daughter of the late William Fox and Eunice and Anthony Baranoski; beloved wife of James Hartman; treasured mother of Matthew (Barbara) Riexinger, Melissa (Larry) Frankenberger, Daniel (Amy) Hartman, James (Jessica) Hartman, Jr.; adored grandmother of Arielle (Joseph) Bruno, Alyssa (Joshua) Riexinger, Deanna (Marcus) George, Sarah Riexinger, Alana Frankenberger, Samantha Hartman, Rebecca Hartman, Brittany Marsalis; great-grandmother of Dominic, Jackson and Elijah; dear sister of Phyliss (Dan) Saladan and the late Noelle Dryer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitations. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 31st at 11 AM at Faith Tabernacle Church, 5676 Beattie Ave., Lockport, NY 14094. Please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.