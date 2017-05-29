Deaths Death Notices
HARTMAN, Holly M. (Fox)
HARTMAN - Holly M. (nee Fox) Age 69, Town of Tonawanda, NY,
December 25, 1947 - May 27, 2017, at 9:01 AM, the gates of Heaven opened, our butterfly flew and the church bells rang, loving daughter of the late William Fox and Eunice and Anthony Baranoski; beloved wife of James Hartman; treasured mother of Matthew (Barbara) Riexinger, Melissa (Larry) Frankenberger, Daniel (Amy) Hartman, James (Jessica) Hartman, Jr.; adored grandmother of Arielle (Joseph) Bruno, Alyssa (Joshua) Riexinger, Deanna (Marcus) George, Sarah Riexinger, Alana Frankenberger, Samantha Hartman, Rebecca Hartman, Brittany Marsalis; great-grandmother of Dominic, Jackson and Elijah; dear sister of Phyliss (Dan) Saladan and the late Noelle Dryer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitations. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 31st at 11 AM at Faith Tabernacle Church, 5676 Beattie Ave., Lockport, NY 14094. Please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook