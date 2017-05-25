Four community bike rides planned for Memorial Day weekend

The Memorial Day weekend includes four free community bike rides organized by Slow Roll Buffalo.

A "Friday Night Pedal Party" ride leaves at 7 p.m. from Soho Burger Bar, 64 W. Chippewa St. The 13.1-mile ride in honor of Sunday's Buffalo Marathon is slightly faster and longer than a Slow Roll Monday ride.

Bicyclists leave at 12:30 p.m. Saturday from the inaugural Totally Buffalo Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. The 10-mile, self-supported ride will follow traffic laws and showcase "long lovely stretches of riding."

The second annual Fire & Ice Cream Sunday Ride pushes off at 2 p.m. from the Edward M. Cotter Fireboat at 155 Ohio St. The 40-mile ride will cruise past 25 fire stations and stop at several ice cream shops.

And Monday's Slow Roll begins at 6:30 p.m. from the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park with a route focusing on the city's radial system of downtown streets.