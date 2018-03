McLEAN, James D.

McLEAN - James D. Age 74 and a U.S. Army Veteran of Collins passed away May 22, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of Jacqueline (Goran); father of Janice (Brian) Kief; Poppy to Leiann Kief; brother to Karen Ward and the late Mark McLean. As per James' request, funeral services will be private. Interment in the Collins Center Cemetery. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, Gowanda, (716) 532-4200.