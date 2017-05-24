A Closer Look: Silo City

Photo: 1 / 155

"Silo City" was the name given to this Buffalo architectural treasure by its current owner, Rick Smith. It consists of three grain elevator silo buildings - the Perot Malting Elevator, the American Elevator and the Marine "A" Elevator - and other obsolete plants situated on Childs Street along the Buffalo River near downtown Buffalo. The historic facilities have a rich past of producing malt made from barley and wheat which supplied the brewing industry for decades. The centerpiece of the complex is the Perot Malting Co. elevator and semi-attached malting house, which got its start in 1907 and closed in 1963 after the company dissolved.