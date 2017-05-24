COSTA, John L.

COSTA - John L. May 20, 2017 of Blasdell, NY. Beloved husband of the late Lisa (nee Girard) Costa; dearest father of Robert (Lisa), Loren (Lisa), Sheldon and John; also survived by eight grandchildren; son of the late Robert J. and Gladys (nee Bevilacqua) Costa; brother of the late Leonora Price; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel Service 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.