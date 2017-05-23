Homeroom Announcements: Tuesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Tuesday

1. Softball - Class AA & D quarterfinals; Class A, B & C semifinals

Tuesday's Section VI softball action features 19 games across all five classifications. All start times are 4:45 p.m.

Class AA

- 9-Niagara Falls at 1-Lancaster

- 5-Williamsville North vs. 4-Kenmore West at Sheridan Park

- 6-Frontier at 3-Niagara Wheatfield

- 7-Lockport at 2-Orchard Park

Five of the top 10 teams and two honorable mentions from this week's large schools poll are in action. No. 1 Lancaster hosts honorable mention Niagara Falls, which upset the then top-seeded Legends in the exact same round last season. The two-time defending-champion Quakers get their postseason underway against Lockport. Semifinals are scheduled for Thursday at the higher remaining seeds.

Class A-1

- 5-Hamburg vs. 1-Williamsville East at Transit Middle School

- 3-Williamsville South at 2-West Seneca East

Class A-2

- 4-Amherst at 1-Lew-Port

- 3-Olean at 2-Maryvale

Hamburg visits No. 3 Williamsville East, the highest-ranked Class A school in the large schools poll, at Transit Middle School. Two of East's three losses have come to No. 6 large school West Seneca East, which hosts No. 7 Williamsville South. They split decisions in the regular season.

Lew-Port's tied with the Billies at No. 7 in the poll, while Amherst is No. 9. Maryvale and Olean are both honorable mention. The Class A finals are at Williamsville North on Thursday, A-1 at 4:30 p.m. and A-2 at 7 p.m.

Class B-1

- 4-Tonawanda at 1-Depew

- 3-City Honors at 2-Alden

Class B-2

- 4-Roy-Hart at 1-Eden

- 3-Medina at 2-Fredonia

All four Class B games are against schools who haven't played against each other this season. Eden, Depew, Fredonia and Alden, in that order, are the top four teams in the small schools poll. Roy-Hart's No. 7, while Medina, Tonawanda and City Honors are honorable mention.

Both finals are at Williamsville North on Thursday, Class B-1 at 4:30 p.m. and Class B-2 at 7 p.m.

Class C-1

- 4-Chautauqua Lake at 1-Cleveland Hill

- 3-Cassadaga Valley vs. 2-Tapestry at McCarthy Park

Class C-2

- 4-Cattaraugus/Little Valley at 1-Portville

- 7-Silver Creek at 3-Maple Grove

Class D

- 5-Clymer at 4-Forestville

- 6-Brocton at 3-North Collins

- 7-Pine Valley at 2-Panama

Chautauqua Lake and Cassadaga Valley both have long trips to Buffalo to take on top seeds Cleveland Hill, which is No. 6 in the small schools poll, and Tapestry. Cattaraugus/Little Valley has an 8-5 win over Portville from April 29. Maple Grove swept Silver Creek in the regular season with 7-6 and 10-0 wins.

The Class C finals are at Prommenschenkel Park in Dunkirk on Thursday, C-1 at 4:30 p.m. and C-2 at 7 p.m.

Top-seeded and No. 5 small school Franklinville awaits the winner of Forestville-Clymer on Thursday. The other semifinal will be played at the higher remaining seed.

2. Lacrosse - Monsignor Martin semifinals

The Monsignor Martin championship matchups in lacrosse will be set after today's games. Both finals are scheduled for Thursday at Canisius College, the girls at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Boys semifinals

- 4-St. Francis at 1-St. Joe’s, 5 p.m.

- 3-Nichols at 2-Canisius, 5 p.m.

Girls semifinals

at Canisius College

- 1-Mount St. Mary vs 4-Buffalo Seminary, 4:30 p.m.

- 2-Sacred Heart vs 3-Mount Mercy, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joe's and Canisius both swept St. Francis and Nichols during the regular season, so they're the favorites heading into the semifinals.

Sacred Heart lost its first meeting at Mount Mercy, 10-6, before winning a 15-5 game on May 16. Mount St. Mary won three times against Buffalo Seminary this season, 8-7, 14-5 and 5-4.

3. Softball - Mount Mercy vs. Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 small school Mount Mercy and honorable mention large school Sacred Heart square off at Northtown Center in the Monsignor Martin semifinals on Tuesday.

The Magic picked up an 8-1 win against the Sharks back on May 9. Mary Bala had a double, triple and three RBIs, while Laura Gregory held the Sacred Heart offense to three hits over five innings pitched. She also had seven strikeouts.

St. Mary's of Lancaster waits by after a 4-2 win over Mount. St. Mary in the other semi on Monday. The final is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Sunshine Park.

4. Boys lacrosse - Section VI quarterfinals

The Section VI boys lacrosse playoffs get underway with nine games across all four divisions.

Class A

- 5-Lockport at 4-Frontier, 5 p.m.

Class B

- 5-West Seneca West vs. 4-Williamsville East at Williamsville North, 7:30 p.m.

- 7-North Tonawanda at 2-Niagara Wheatfield, 5 p.m.

- 6-Sweet Home at 3-Williamsville North, 5 p.m.

The Frontier-Lockport winner heads to No. 1 Orchard Park on Thursday. The Falcons pulled out a close 11-9 win at Lockport on May 9.

No. 1 Hamburg is the only Class B squad with a bye on Tuesday. Will East beat West Seneca West this season, 13-12, on April 19. Niagara Wheatfield and Williamsville North both dominated today's opponents during the regular season.

Class C

- 8-Lew-Port at 1-Grand Island, 7 p.m.

- 5-Williamsville South at 4-East Aurora, 7 p.m.

- 7-Lake Shore at 2-West Seneca East, 7:30 p.m.

- 6-Amherst at 3-Iroquois, 8 p.m.

Class D

- 5-Gowanda at 4-Silver Creek

All four Class C games are set to be played under the lights tonight. The higher seeds went a combined 6-0 against their lower-seeded opponents during the regular season. The semifinals are Thursday at the higher remaining seeds.

The Silver Creek-Gowanda winner visits No. 1 Akron in the semifinals on Thursday. The Black Knights and Panthers split during the regular season. Gowanda won, 17-10, on April 26, and Silver Creek returned the favor with a 12-3 win on May 2.

5. Girls lacrosse - Section VI quarterfinals

Seven games in three of the four classifications take place on Tuesday.

Class A

- 5-Niagara Falls at 4-Clarence, 4:45 p.m.

- 6-Lockport at 3-Orchard Park, 4:45 p.m.

Class B

- 5-North Tonawanda at 4-Williamsville North, 4:45 p.m.

Class C

- 8-Sweet Home at Lake Shore, 4:45 p.m.

- 5-Iroquois at 4-Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.

- 7-Williamsville East at 2-West Seneca East, 4:45 p.m.

- 6-Williamsville South at 3-Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Frontier and No. 2 Lancaster await today's winners in the semifinals on Thursday. Orchard Park and Clarence both swept their opponents in league play.

In Class B, the North Tonawanda-Williamsville North winner heads to top-seeded Hamburg on Thursday. The Spartans won 13-8 and 18-13 games against the Lumberjacks during the regular season.

All eight teams left in Class C are in action Tuesday after Sweet Home shut out Lew-Port in the play-in game yesterday, 14-0. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday at the higher seeds.

Honor Roll

- Track & field: All-High Championships, 4 p.m.

- Boys tennis: Section VI Championships at Lancaster, 3 p.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.

* * *

Monday's roundup

Photo galleries

- Baseball: Williamsville South 5, Grand Island 0

- Wrestling: Ilio DiPaolo's Scholarship Fund Award Night

High school standings, polls and leaders (May 23)

High school scores & schedules (May 23)

* * *

Follow The Buffalo News' high school sports coverage with Prep Talk on Facebook and Twitter.