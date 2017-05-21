ADAMSKI, Nancy Rose

ADAMSKI - Nancy Rose May 17, 2017; beloved of Alfred

Cherven; loving daughter of the late Laura and Louis Adamski; devoted niece of Sophie Zastawny and Dorothy

Borucki; dearest cousin of Sandra Reukauf and Richard (Cynthia) Kert; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM and at St. John XXIII Parish at 11:30 AM. Online condolences:

www.Pietszak.com.