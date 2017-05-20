PETRIE, Cathleen M. (Gonter)

PETRIE - Cathleen M. (nee Gonter)

Of West Seneca, NY, May 18, 2017, beloved wife of the late Harold P. Petrie; dearest mother of Carol M. (late Eugene) Nowakowski, Paul (Pam), Tom (Phyllis) Petrie, Cathy (James) Meyer and Anne (Robert) Fabian; fond grandmother of 13 grandchildren

17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Friends may call Sunday 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden

Rd.), West Seneca, (668-5666). Friends and family are invited to attend

a Funeral Mass from St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma,

Monday at 9:30 o'clock. Please

assemble at church. Sentiment may be expressed through a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association.