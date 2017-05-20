Man fatally shot off Ashley Street in Buffalo

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot and left in a field off Ashley and Quincy streets in Buffalo Saturday morning, according to Michael J. DeGeorge, a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

A passerby called police after spotting the body in the field just before 8 a.m. Saturday, the spokesman said.

Detectives began working on the investigation after an autopsy at the Erie County Medical Examiner's office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to DeGeorge.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 716-847-2256.